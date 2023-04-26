Hutch

Fringed Sleeveless Dress

£198.00

Style No. 4130464030248; Color Code: 062 By Hutch 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane Back zip Dry clean Imported Dimensions Falls 90cm from shoulder Model Notes Standard Model height 5'10" Standard Model wears S Hutch In 2010, New Yorker Daniel Saponaro launched Hutch, a contemporary womenswear brand recognised for garments that are equally easy and luxe. Emphasising timeless sophistication over trend, the label's defined aesthetic showcases Saponaro's love of vibrant colours, conceptual prints, and feminine tailoring in every made-for-you piece.