Known for its craftsmanship and quality, the exclusive Barneys New York footwear collection includes hand-stitched details and some of the finest luxury materials. Barneys New York's slide sandals are constructed of orange woven raffia. Made in Italy, this slip-on style is trimmed with self-fringe.0.25"/5mm heel (approximately).Open toe.Rubber heel.Slips on.Leather footbed.Leather sole.Available in Orange.Made in Italy.
Style #505642287