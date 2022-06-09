Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Fringed High Tide Beach Towel
$58.00
$43.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Brooklinen
Super-plush Bath Towels
BUY
$60.00
$75.00
Brooklinen
Plus One
Massaging Bullet
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
Brooklinen
Scenic Beach Towel
BUY
$67.50
$75.00
Brooklinen
Sunnylife
Call Of The Wild Summer Games Towel
BUY
$19.50
$39.00
Sunnylife
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Fringed High Tide Beach Towel
BUY
$43.50
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Ellen Mini Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Strappy Midi Dress
BUY
$138.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
One-shoulder Silk Midi Dress
BUY
$260.00
Anthropologie
More from Bed & Bath
Tabitha Brown for Target
Floral Printed Beach Towel Orange/blue
BUY
$20.00
Target
Anthropologie
Fringed High Tide Beach Towel
BUY
$43.50
$58.00
Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters
Washed Cotton Tassel Duvet Cover
BUY
$59.40
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Tekla
Whipstitched Virgin-wool Blanket
BUY
$206.00
$258.00
MatchesFashion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted