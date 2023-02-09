Pilcro

Fringed Cropped Cardigan Sweater

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4114529100249; Color Code: 000 52% acrylic, 39% cotton, 7% polyester, 1% nylon, 1% elastane Button front Hand wash Imported Dimensions 17.75"L Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.