Wholelinens

Fringed Cotton Gauze Throw

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Decorate Your Home or Enjoy a Quick Picnic with a Stylish and Versatile Throw Blanket A blanket has so many important uses around your home. You use it for adding color and depth to your bedroom decor, wrap up in it to watch your favorite shows on TV, and even take it with you to enjoy a nice day at park with your kids. That’s why we created an all-purpose cotton throw blanket that’s soft, stylish, and versatile so you can use it in a multitude of exciting ways. Woven with 100% yard-dyed cotton three layer gauze fabric, our breathable and durable blanket is lightweight enough to take to your picnic but warm enough to keep ready for reading on your favorite chair. And because it comes in vibrant blue or pink checkered colors, it’s sure to add just the right touch to your living space or personal style. Features: • Decorative Throw Blanket – Cute, stylish and fun, these colorful gauze throw blankets create a modern, natural style that’s all your own making it perfect for a bedroom chair, living room sofa, or relaxing personal area. • Old-Fashioned Buffalo Plaid – Available now in a ivory and khaki combination checkered patterns, this cotton gauze throw blankets offer warm comfort and a beautifully textured feel you’ll love. • Premium Yard-Dyed Cotton – We use only 100% cotton in our plaid throw blanket to make sure it’s gentle on sensitive skin, maintains the rich, vibrant colors better, and offers more durability over other fabrics. • Hand Crafted Fringe Style – This cotton throw blankets come in a travel friendly 50x60" size that makes it easier to match your bedding, favorite chair, or vacation needs. 2" fringe is not included in the dimension. • Trusted Quality Assurance – We want to ensure our throw meet your every need in terms of comfort, style, and size. That’s why we back our quality by responsive support and long-lasting customer service you can count on. • Machine Wash Safe These buffalo check blankets can be washed on a cold cycle in the washing machine and then tumble dried on low to give it a crisp, clean feel. No bleach or ironing necessary. Imported. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.