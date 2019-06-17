Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
H&M x Love Stories
Fringed Bath Sheet
£24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Bath sheet in soft cotton terry with an intarsia motif. Hanger on one long side and fringes on the short sides.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mer-Sea & Co.
Linen Wrap In Pink
$89.00
from
Mer-Sea & Co.
BUY
DETAILS
Donni
Tootsie Sarong
$154.00
from
Spring
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Lace Up Maxi Swim Coverup
$89.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Kaftan Swim Coverup
$89.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from H&M x Love Stories
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
14 Pairs Earrings
£8.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
Tiered Beach Tunic
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
Off-the-shoulder Swimsuit
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
3-pack Anklets
£5.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted