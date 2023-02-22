Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Stand Studio
Fringe Jacket
£779.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stand Studio
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Poppy Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$239.99
$278.00
J.Crew
L.L. Bean
Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jacket
BUY
$249.00
L.L. Bean
Summersalt
The Reversible Packable Puffer
BUY
$95.00
Summersalt
More from Stand Studio
Stand Studio
Lisetnis Faux Fur Shearling Bag
BUY
$413.00
Stand Studio
Stand Studio
Emily Belted Padded Faux Leather Trench Coat
BUY
$750.00
Net-A-Porter
Stand Studio
Camille Cocoon Coat
BUY
$495.00
Shopbop
Stand Studio
Patrice Coat
BUY
$725.00
Shopbop
More from Outerwear
Urban Outfitters
Poppy Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$239.99
$278.00
J.Crew
L.L. Bean
Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jacket
BUY
$249.00
L.L. Bean
Summersalt
The Reversible Packable Puffer
BUY
$95.00
Summersalt
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted