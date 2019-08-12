Drew Barrymore Flower Home

For a truly luxurious experience, the 6 Piece Fringe Bath Set by Drew Barrymore Flower Home invites refreshing color schemes and plush softness to your bathroom. This six-piece set is embellished with a woven patterned border that's a bold accent in a world of bland bath towels in solid colors. A fringe edge is a fun finish to this free-spirited towel set. A looped weave with 579 GSM adds the softness and absorbency that makes this set spa-worthy. With this set, you'll get two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, ready for everyday use in your master bathroom or guest bathroom. Each towel is made of a mixture of 77% cotton, 20% polyester, and 3% modal that's soft, absorbent, and quick drying. Modal is a fabric made of cellulose from beech trees, making it up to 50% more absorbent than cotton alone and naturally fade-resistant. To keep these machine-washable towels looking like new, wash them in warm water with like colors to avoid colors bleeding. Tumble dry low. Dimensions:Bath towel: 54"L x 30"W Hand towel: 28"L x 16"W Wash cloth: 13"L x 13"W About Drew Barrymore Flower Home: Drew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew’s travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.