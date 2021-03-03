Swimsuits For All

Fringe Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit

$31.14

Bandeau neckline Power Mesh encircled shelf bra with plush elastic underband and sewn-in soft cups Removable, adjustable halter strap offers two style options: wear as a halter or bandeau Stay-put rubber grip lining beneath bandeau edge ABOUT THE BRAND: Swimsuits for All promises that every style is designed with you in mind. Our plus size swimsuits will always support you best and give you the perfect fit, the highest quality fabrics and the most variety of coverage options to suit your needs. This is the brand name quality you deserve without that same brand name cost. Bandeau necklinePower Mesh encircled shelf bra with plush elastic underband and sewn-in soft cupsRemovable, adjustable halter strap offers two style options: wear as a halter or bandeauStay-put rubber grip lining beneath bandeau edgeFully lined swimsuit with Power Mesh tummy-control front liningFringe trimSide-shirring detail82% Nylon / 18% SpandexHand wash with mild soap. Roll suit in towel & squeeze out excess water. Dry flat; avoid washers & dryers.ImportedFull bottom coverageSwim Solutions: Tummy Control