Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
& Other Stories
Frill Bandeau Swimsuit
£55.00
£28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
Hilor
Front Crossover Sheer One-piece Swimsuit
BUY
$25.19
$47.99
Amazon
Roxy
Classics High Leg Bikini Bottom
BUY
$15.00
$36.00
Amazon
Ekouaer
V-neck Button Down Cover Up
BUY
$21.19
$39.99
Amazon
& Other Stories
Frill Bandeau Swimsuit
BUY
£28.00
£55.00
& Other Stories
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Western Wide Brim Straw Hat
BUY
£19.00
£35.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Frill Bandeau Swimsuit
BUY
£28.00
£55.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Ruffle Neck Linen Midi Dress
BUY
$179.00
The Iconic
& Other Stories
Crochet Chain Bag
BUY
£55.00
& Other Stories
More from Swimwear
Hilor
Front Crossover Sheer One-piece Swimsuit
BUY
$25.19
$47.99
Amazon
Roxy
Classics High Leg Bikini Bottom
BUY
$15.00
$36.00
Amazon
Ekouaer
V-neck Button Down Cover Up
BUY
$21.19
$39.99
Amazon
& Other Stories
Frill Bandeau Swimsuit
BUY
£28.00
£55.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted