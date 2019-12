Frigidaire

Frigidaire Retro 1.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge

$99.99 $93.99

Buy Now Review It

At Best Buy

Chill refreshments in this 1.6 cu. ft. Frigidaire mini refrigerator. Its compact size, flush back design and reversible door allow for easy placement in cramped quarters, and the striking red finish and stainless steel handle impart a cool retro vibe. The convenient side bottle opener on this Frigidaire mini refrigerator eliminates the need to hunt through gadgets.