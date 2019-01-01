Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
Third Drawer Down
Fries Pencil Pot
$13.02
Buy Now
Review It
At Third Drawer Down
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Paper Source
White Dots On Red A2 Stationery (set Of 10)
$9.00
from
Paper Source
BUY
DETAILS
Papyrus
Kitty In Santa Hat
$4.95
from
Papyrus
BUY
DETAILS
India Jane
Coral Large Glass Paperweight
£16.89
from
India Jane
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Days And Weeks A5 Notebook
$29.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Third Drawer Down
DETAILS
Third Drawer Down
'yeah' Tea Towel
$42.00
from
Douglas and Bec
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
DETAILS
SadShop
Lesbian Wedding Card
$5.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Poketo
Poketo Concept Planner
$34.00
from
Poketo
BUY
DETAILS
Poketo
Poketo Concept Planner
$34.00
from
Poketo
BUY
DETAILS
Minted
Modern Couple Personalized Stationary (25-ct)
$50.00
from
Minted
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted