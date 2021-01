Lip Smacker

Friendship Liquid Lip Gloss Party Pack

$11.00 $7.70

Sparkle on with ultra shine and super shimmer. With this total flavor and shimmer combo, youll simply own the dazzle, girl. Five-piece collection includes three original and two shimmer formulas. All you need for a perfectly brilliant smile. Includes; Tropical Punch, Watermelon, Cotton Candy, Spun Sugar, and Strawberry.