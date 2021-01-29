LoveLightUSA

Long Distance Friendship Lamps

🎉 20% Off Valentine's Day Sale! Order today and get it before Valentine's Day! 🎉 LoveLight is a sleek, Internet-connected light that connects you and your loved ones. LoveLight connects to any WiFi network and can be managed with an intuitive mobile application. When you touch your LoveLight friendship lamp, everyone you’ve linked your light to lights up! As time goes on your LoveLight slowly fades down. 💖 LoveLight works anywhere in the world! You can link 2 or more lights together to connect you and your loved ones 📲 LoveLight is the only light that has an intuitive mobile app you an use to manage your LoveLight. You can touch your light even when you're not there! 🌈 LoveLight features beautiful, hand-curated colors schemes that look stunning together 🔒 Worried about online security? LoveLight is the only product of its kind that uses USA-designed processors to provide safe, reliable WiFi using chips backed by U.S. industry leaders. 👪 LoveLight is perfect for couples, families, friends, grandparents, and military spouses 💖 LoveLight is proudly made in the USA and features a beautiful glass touch surface atop a gorgeous white frame It’s the perfect gift to stay connected to your loved ones when you can’t be near! What's Inside: Each set of LoveLights comes with: - Two LoveLight Friendship Lamps - A U.S. style wall charger (you can purchase adapters for other countries) - Setup instructions - A surprise gift! LoveLight uses a USB "type A" cable that plugs into the included charger. You can use the included charger or plug it into any USB power outlet.