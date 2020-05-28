Yaromo

Friendship Bracelet Making Beads Kit

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

【Ultimate Christmas Birthday Gifts for Girls and Boys】- Are you still worrying about what to buy your child for his birthday and Christmas? Our bracelet string kit is perfect for friendship bracelets, cross stitch, string art, tassels, DIY projects. A wonderful crafts gift for your girls and boys.PLEASE NOTE!!! For child over 13 years of old. 【Unique Designs】- 8 different types beads, make personalized messages and phrases to adorn all your jewelry creations. Collocating with the embroidery floss, you can DIY unique friendship bracelets. Collocating with the fish line, you can DIY letter beads necklaces, bracelets or other jewelry. 【Portable and Tidy Organization Boxes for Embroidery Thread】- Our embroidery floss are packed in an organization box, easy to store and carry. You can carry it with you in the park, on the plane and bus, or when you go on a holiday. There are 33 grids, each grid can be split, you can adjust the structure of the box according to your taste and need. 【Package Included】- 22 different color embroidery floss, approximately 400 Pieces "A-Z" letter beads mixed colorful, 1400 pieces 3 mm colorful round beads, 120 pieces 6 mm colorful round beads, 1 x scissors,1 roll fish line,3 pieces bead-threader, 1 pieces plastic carabineer clip. 【Perfect for Friendship Bracelets】- Our Friendship Bracelet Making Beads Kit is perfect for friendship bracelets, cross stitch, string art, tassels, DIY projects for children, crafts gift for girls and boys.Kindly Note:For child over 13 years of age. Friendship Bracelet Making Beads Kit, Letter Beads, 22 Multi-Color Embroidery Floss"A-Z" Alphabet Beads Bracelets String Kit for Friendship Bracelets, Jewelry Making Christmas Birthday Gifts Specifications Cube letter beads: 6mm Oval letter beads: 6mm Sphere beads: 3mm and 6mm Elastic string cord diameter: 0.7mm Package includes 22 x 8m Assorted Colored Threads with Floss Bobbins 60 x White square letter beads 60 x White and colorful square letter beads 60 x Colorful square letter beads 60 x Black square lette