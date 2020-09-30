Friends

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar: The One With The Surprises

"It may have wrapped up many moons ago, but the fact still remains that Friends is one of the world’s favorite sitcoms." —Marie Claire Friends is back! Make each holiday season the one with over 40 keepsakes with the ALL-NEW Friends: The Official Advent Calendar. Friends: The Official Advent Calendar is the all-new holiday gift that's perfect for the Friends superfan. Packed with 25 days of surprises and over 40 keepsakes, ornaments, and booklets, Friends: The Official Advent Calendar will be the most sought-after Friends gift this holiday season. There’s something for everyone in this set full of fun, nostalgia, and even a Holiday Armadillo surprise. The Definitive Friends Holiday Season Gift: New for 2020! Hot on the heels of Friends’ move to HBO Max, this 25-day advent calendar will add a dash of Friends-festive fun to your holiday season. Relive your favorite Friends moments with this dazzling selection of Friends-themed ornaments, trinkets, and keepsakes. Over 40 Friends Surprises: Uncover a new holiday surprise every day! Buttons, recipe cards, and many other holiday surprises are just some of the adorable gifts waiting in each of the 25 pockets. Build Your Friends Collection: Part of Insight Editions’ massively popular Friends collection, Friends: The Official Advent Calendar stands alongside Friends: The Official Cookbook, Central Perk Softcover Notebook, Friends Blank Boxed Note Cards, and many more gifts and merchandise.