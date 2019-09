Pottery Barn

Friends Tea Towel, Set Of 2

$34.50

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn

In celebration of the show's 25th anniversary, we teamed up with our Friends to create a special collection for fans everywhere. Even Monica would show off these adorable tea towels in her kitchen. This set of two nods to some of the sitcom's memorable moments – from Rachel's infamous trifle to Joey's golden rule. Made of 55% cotton and 45% linen. Machine wash. Set of 2. Imported.