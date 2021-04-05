Urban Outfitters

Friends Tarot Card Deck And Book Gift Set

Product Sku: 58717760; Color Code: 000 This unofficial tarot deck by Chantel de Sousa celebrates the legacy of Friends. Based on the structure of the classic Rider-Waite deck, this version also comes with basic instructions on how to kickstart your career in tarot reading. And if your future, as ordained by these cards, isn’t looking so bright - just turn on one of your favorite episodes of Friends to whittle away the time. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Hardcover; 2020, Smith Street Gifts. Size - 96 pages - Book dimensions: 6.6”l x 0.6”w x 7.5”h - Tarot card dimensions: 3.25”l x 1.32”w x 5.23”h