Friendly Pink is a colour that's an expression of kindness, love, a reassuring ease, an effective mood regulator. It's been known that sports teams have even painted the opposing team's locker rooms in an attempt to reduce aggression. This is why this pink is such a friendly hue. It's slightly more saturated than our Fresh Pink and has a warmer tone but still in the pastel category. Reminding us of an opulent peony or a strawberry ice cream after a hot day on the beach.