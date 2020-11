Frida

Frida Mom 33-piece Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Frida

Add the Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit to your hospital bag for labor and delivery, and jump-start your recovery right after giving birth. Includes Frida Mom's Instant Ice Maxi Pads, Perineal Cooling Pad Liners and Healing Foam.