Ulta

Frida Kahlo Signature Box

$30.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Signature Box is a 3-piece kit featuring an eyeshadow palette, new hue shadow switching pan and a keepsake collector's box to create your perfect Frida look!Known for her bold artwork, personality and unique sense of style, painter Frida Kahlo is widely admired as one of Mexico's greatest artists. We celebrate her legacy that continues to inspire and empower a new generation of fans to follow their dreams and never apologize for who they are.Signature Box Includes: