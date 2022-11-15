Musee Bath

Frida Kahlo Bath Balm

Frida Kahlo is the most important Mexican painter of all time. She showed great perseverance for achieving her dreams despite all the adversities she faced. Frida was able to redefine her life through her art. Her iconic existence, unique expression and extraordinary artwork have provided humanity with continuing optimism, strength and courage for the future. She left behind a legacy that will forever impact and influence the world regardless of age, gender, nationality, and ethnicity. Magnet inside. About Musee Bath: Musee makes handcrafted, natural bath products in Madison County, Mississippi with the mission of restoring lives by providing dignified work for vulnerable people in our community. We primarily hire women in recovery, people with disabilities, and people who have lived in chronic poverty. Our products are handmade in the USA with ethically sourced, natural ingredients. Our bath balms are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free and safe for all skin types.