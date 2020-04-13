Fria

Fria Skincare Fridge

$127.99 $99.99

About Elevate to a safer skincare routine with Fria, our revolutionary skincare fridge. This chic vanity staple is changing the clean beauty space by advancing the efficacy and shelf-life of natural ingredients—keeping preservative-free ingredients chilled for optimal freshness. Our mini-refrigerator amplifies the potency of our entire range of clean beauty serums with an invigorating cloud-like cool—minimizing the need to use products with harmful, unnecessary preservatives. Eye-catching and compact, Fria stores your beauty favorites like a custom closet with interchangeable shelves and a clear window display. Features Preserves skincare freshness Maximizes clay mask efficacy to deliver best results and maximum staying power Heat, and even standard room temperature, can spoil preservative-free ingredients Applying chilled skincare is soothing and helps minimize puffiness, redness, and irritation Facial rollers can be kept in fridge for a soothing massage any time of day Includes two removable shelves to customize product spacing Clear window displays all products Includes 1 Fria Skincare Fridge *Additional serums, lotions, and oils shown in the photo not included. Additional Information Skin Type All User Manual Lost the original manual or want to know how to use the Fria Skincare Fridge? Check out our user manual below: Fria Skincare Fridge User Manual