FP Beach

Freya Sweater Set

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 65582033; Color Code: 014 Perfectly paired and just as effortless, this essential set from our FP Beach collection features a knit top and coordinating tapered pants for the perfect wear-everywhere outfit. Top: Rib-knit fabrication Funnel neckline Front pouch pocket Boxy fit Pants: Pull-on design Exaggerated pleating at top Side pockets Banded hemlines