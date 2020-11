Vince Camuto

Fretiza Suede Block Heel Bootie

$89.97 $50.60

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details The Fretiza Block Heel Bootie is the perfect addition to your shoe collection. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width - Round toe - Notched vamp - Perforated panels - Fringe trim - Woven topline - Back zip closure - Block heel - Approx. 3.75" shaft height, 10" opening circumference - Imported Materials Suede upper, manmade sole