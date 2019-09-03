Rubbermaid

Freshworks Produce Saver Food Storage Containers, 4-piece Set

Make fewer trips to the grocery store, waste less food, and keep produce in great shape with Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver containers. This produce keeper container helps you keep produce fresher longer, thanks to FreshVent technology that regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide in and out of the container. The CrispTray at the bottom helps keep moisture away from stored produce to reduce spoilage. The container also comes with a built in, durable lid filter, so you don't have to worry about costly replacements. FreshWorks Produce Savers are BPA free and top rack dishwasher safe.