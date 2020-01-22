Alighieri

Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings

$325.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Designer Rosh Mahtani obtained a degree in Italian that introduced her to the work of poet Dante Alighieri, a recurring inspiration behind her coveted jewellery collection, which includes these refined drop earrings. They're exclusive for MATCHESFASHION and crafted by hand in England with a textured silver hook from which a white baroque pearl dangles gracefully. Wear them as the finishing touch to a considered occasion edit.