Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
COS
Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
More from COS
COS
Layered Pleated Midi Skirt
BUY
$150.00
COS
COS
Pleated Midi T-shirt Dress
BUY
$150.00
The Iconic
COS
Low-rise Pleated Wool Mini Skirt
BUY
$135.00
COS
COS
Link Leather Bag
BUY
$225.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted