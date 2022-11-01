AREIART

Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earring

$31.33

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These natural freshwater pearl cat stud earrings are very pretty and cute, the best gift for cat lovers. The perfect pearl jewelry gift for friend and yourself. Original design, handmade in the UK. Hope it can make you more beautiful and elegant.😊 ♥ details ♥ * 14K gold plated * 925 Sterling Silver Studs *8-9mm Genuine Freshwater pearls ♥ Note from us♥ *We will select the naturally pearls only. But, freshwater pearls are unique with irregular shape. Sometimes there would be slight imperfections, small blemishes on the surface. *Packaging: All our jewelry comes in environmental friendly packages, like padding envelope or postal box. It depends on the size of the items. Only one jewelry pouch will be included in each order. If you have other requirements, please contact us.😊 *The color rendering of different screens may be different, if you have any questions, you are welcome to contact us. *Welcome your own ideas and happy to offer personalized items. *We would like to hear any other questions and requirements from you and will get back to you ASAP.😊 ♥Gold-plated jewelry maintenance Gold plated jewelry will remain bright and shine for a longer period of time if you know how to clean and protect it from scratches or fading. Here are some tips: - Remove your jewelry before you swim in chlorine or salt water. - Do not spray on perfume or other sprays while wearing your gold plated jewelry. - Remove your jewelry before participating in activities that will cause you to sweat a lot. - Wait until your lotion or cream is dry or has been absorbed by your skin before you wear your gold plated ring, bracelet or necklace. - Wipe your gold plated jewelry after each use, using a soft cloth to remove any dirt. - Store your plated jewelry where it won’t rub against other hard substances.