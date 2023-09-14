Klairs

The Dear, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop contains 5% pure Vitamin C and Centella Asiatica Extract, aiding with improving skin tone and texture and brightening the appearance of dark spots. Due to the purity of the Vitamin C in this Korean ampoule, it’s recommended that you dilute Klairs Vitamin C by mixing it in with your favourite serums or moisturisers. What are the key features and benefits of the Klairs Vitamin C ampoule? Improves the appearance of skin tone and texture Brightens the appearance of dark spots Contains 5% pure Vitamin C essence Promotes collagen production Suitable for all skin types Can protect against free radical damage Paraben free, sulphate free, mineral oil free What are the key ingredients of the Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop? 5% Vitamin C Vitamin C, the one skincare ingredient every person should use due to its multitude of benefits. This Klairs Vitamin C drop serum contains 5% pure Vitamin C essence and can aid with improving skin tone and texture, brightening the appearance of dark spots and promoting collagen production. How do you use this Klairs Vitamin C? After cleansing, apply about half a drop OF Klairs Vitamin C onto the face and gently massage into the skin. For those with sensitive skin, use after toner and apply 3-4 drops of Klairs Vitamin C or mix into serum or lotion and apply onto face.