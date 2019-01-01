EcoEgg

Fresher For Longer Discs, Pack Of 4

£5.99

Our Fresher For Longer Discs will increase the life of your fruit and vegetables! How? As fruit and vegetables ripen, they emit a gas called ethylene. This gas actually speeds up the decaying process, causing your fruit and vegetables to go off even quicker. Ecoegg’s Fresher For Longer Discs absorb the ethylene gas, significantly slowing the rate of decay! Just put the discs in the area you want, this could be a fridge drawer, your fruit bowl or any area you use to store your fruit and vegetables, and they will help your fruit and vegetables to last longer.