Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fresh
Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Spf 15, Candy
£19.50
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
Buy Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15, Candy from our Lip Care range at John Lewis & Partners. Free Delivery on orders over £50.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Palladio
Holiday Velvet Matte Trio Giftset
$18.98
$14.99
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
COVERGIRL
Star Wars Limited Edition Colorlicious Lipstick In Lilac
$6.99
from
COVERGIRL
BUY
DETAILS
Dior
Rouge Dior Lipstick
$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Dose of Colors
Lipstick In Purple Rain
$18.00
from
Dose of Colors
BUY
More from Fresh
DETAILS
Fresh
Soy Face Cleanser
£11.50
from
Fresh
BUY
DETAILS
Fresh
Soy Face Cleanser
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fresh
Umbrian Clay Purifying Treatment Bar
C$54.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fresh
Black Tea Age-delay Eye Concentrate Cream
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted