BLANKNYC

Fresh Start Moto Jacket

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Heavyweight, non-stretch pebbled faux leather Notched lapels with snap details Zip placket and belted hem Long sleeves with zip cuffs Zip front pockets Shell: 55% polyurethane/45% polyester Lining: 97% polyester/3% spandex Spot clean Imported, China Style #BLANK41048 This cropped Blank Denim moto jacket features a wealth of classic details, and is crafted from light faux leather for a more fresh feel.