Bubble

Fresh Start Gel Cleanser

$17.00 $11.90

Details Benefits For all skin types: dry, oily, combination, sensitive, and acne-prone Gel Texture Fragrance Free Key Ingredients Spearmint Extract helps refresh and calm. Caffeine soothes and calms skin while reducing redness and puffiness. Aloe Leaf Juice is an antioxidant that protects, soothes, and moisturizes. Red Algae Extract helps reduce oil production. Lavender Flower Water calms, purifies, and soothes skin. Gluconolactone is a powerhouse PHA (polyhydroxy acid) that works to exfoliate the outermost layer of skin, even out tone and texture, and remove excess oil. Because of its gentle nature, it’s also perfect for sensitive skin. Formulated Without Denatured alcohols Parabens Artificial color Added fragrance How To Use Massage 1-2 pumps onto wet skin to create a light foam. Rinse well and pat dry. Use day and night. Precautions: Use only as directed. Ingredients Water (Aqua), Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Glycerin, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Water, Mentha Viridis (Spearmint) Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hydrolyzed Rhodophyceae Extract, Caffeine, Butylene Glycol, Gluconolactone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol.