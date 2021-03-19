Zwilling

Fresh & Save Vacuum Container Set Of 3

$50.00 $39.99

The Fresh & Save vacuum containers are designed to work with the vacuum pump to keep food fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage. Nestable and freezer, microwave (without vacuum seal) and dishwasher safe. Glass containers are ovenproof (without lid) and double as beautiful serving pieces at the table. Each container style is available in a range of sizes so you can store an entire leftover dinner, a light lunch, or a small to-go snack. With the Fresh & Save vacuum bag system, you can shop once a week and refrigerate or freeze fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish and enjoy the benefits of your own fresh market at home. Prepare your meals days in advance and enjoy them as fresh as the day they were cooked. Cook meat sous vide or marinate meat for the grill in just 30 minutes in the vacuum bags and containers. The set includes: - 1 small - 1 medium - 1 large vacuum container DETAILS - Made of lightweight and break-proof BPA-free plastic Freezer safe, microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safe - All sizes are nestable for easy storage - Container lids feature double seal to create a perfect seal - For use with the Fresh & Save vacuum pump - Keep food fresh up to 5 times longer – Reduce food waste - Reuse containers and bags – Save money while reducing waste - Plan meals for the week – Save time and eat healthier