Clinique

Fresh Pressed Daily Booster With Pure Vitamin C 10%

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Our best-selling Spillo Earring gets an adorable revamp in our downsized, miniature style. This pair of threader earrings mimics the silhouette of a safety pin, adding something unexpected yet surprisingly elegant to your ears. Even better, each pair is crafted with 18K gold plated sterling silver, meaning you'll be able to wear these for a lifetime.