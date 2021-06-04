Clinique

Fresh Pressed 7-day Recharge System

$29.50 $19.50

At Nordstrom

What it is: A seven-day recharge system featuring two products that work together to help you achieve repaired and protected skin. Set includes: - Fresh Pressed Daily Booster with Pure Vitamin C 10% Serum (0.28 oz.): a unique, de-aging booster that harnesses the full power of pure, fresh vitamin C at a high concentration to brighten, even and retexturize skin. - Superdefense SPF 25 Fatigue + 1st Signs of Aging Multi-Correcting Cream (0.5 oz.): a refreshing, silky cream with SPF 25 that fights fatigue and the first signs of aging. How to use: To activate the booster, leave the cap on and remove the foil. Firmly press the inner bulb twice. Shake for 15 seconds before each use. Use 2–3 pumps in the morning with Superdefense, and the same amount at night with your nighttime moisturizer. Avoid the eye area. The booster is at full potency for seven days but can be used up to 14 days before it should be discarded. - 100% fragrance-free; paraben-free; phthalate-free