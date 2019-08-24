The Scoop
Shopping and playful purchasing is exciting at the sturdy wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store! The free-standing play space with smooth, curved corners and edges lets customers three and older browse the shelves and pay for purchases on one side, and allows the grocer to ring up items on the other. Realistic features include beeping "scanner," a hand-crank conveyor belt, a card-swiping machine, a keypad/calculator, and cash drawer. Kids are sure to find everything on their shopping list at this friendly neighborhood grocery store!
Free-standing sturdy wooden grocery store for playful shopping
Includes hand-cranked conveyor belt, beeping "scanner," bagging area, card swipe machine, and cash drawer
Shop on one side, ring up groceries on the other
Ample shelving on both sides for display and storage; smooth, curved corners and edges
42"H x 35"L x 27.5"W Assembled
3+ years
WARNING: Choking Hazard - Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Adult assembly required.