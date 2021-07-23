Breville

Fresh & Furious Blender In Silver

With surgical-grade stainless steel blades and a powerful yet quiet motor, this countertop essential whips, blend and aerates creamy kale smoothies, velvety squash soups, fluffy mint milkshakes and so much more. A proprietary Kinetix system features wide blades that hug the bottom of the jug, pulling down the ingredients on top to ensure completely thorough mixing. The lid seals tightly but opens easily, thanks to the unique assistant ring. To help you blend perfectly every time, this attractive appliance offers five blending speed buttons as well as three pre-programmed illuminated buttons: Smoothie, Green Smoothie and Ice Crush. And The Fresh & Furious doesn't simply crush ice, but rather transforms it into dreamy snow. When dinner, drinks and dessert are complete, clean the blender with ease using its auto-clean system.