Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
New Balance
Fresh Foam X 1080v13
$164.99
Buy Now
Review It
At New Balance
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Blissfeel Women’s Trail Running Shoe
BUY
£148.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Blissfeel Women’s Trail Running Shoe
BUY
£148.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
BUY
£118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe
BUY
£94.00
£128.00
Lululemon
More from New Balance
New Balance
610t Shoes
BUY
£110.00
New Balance
New Balance
574 Sneakers
BUY
$160.00
The Iconic
New Balance
530
BUY
$150.00
New Balance
New Balance
574 Sneaker
BUY
$89.99
Nordstrom
More from Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Top Converse Sneakers
BUY
£64.00
Free People
Reebok
Bold Expressions Sneakers
BUY
£84.00
Free People
Lululemon
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
BUY
£118.00
Lululemon
New Balance
Fresh Foam X 1080v13
BUY
$164.99
New Balance
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted