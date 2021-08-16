New Balance

Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue

Brought back both for nostalgia and the irreplaceable slip-on design, the OG Fresh Foam Cruz v1 for women is revived for a limited time. Slip into the snug, sock-like upper, which enjoys support from a minimalist suede midfoot saddle, and enjoy the underfoot comfort of our famous Fresh Foam cushioning in its simplest form. This long-time favorite delivers effortless, all-day comfort. These shoes have a performance fit. We recommend ordering a 1/2 size bigger than your typical NB size.