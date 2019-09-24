Search
Details Only at ULTA! Fountain of Truth Fresh Face Foaming Cleanser is developed with super-fruit kakadu plum extract leaves skin feeling moisturized & revitalized. Matcha green tea and an AHA fruit mix effectively exfoliate and help to promote a smoother and brighter looking complexion. Your face will look fresher, softer and hydrated. Key Ingredients & Benefits: Super Bio-Ferment Complex - helps to achieve softer, smoother more luminous looking skin Matcha Green Tea - made from green tea leaves with antioxidants and polyphenols known to fight free radical damage Kakadu Plum - source of vitamin C and antioxidants AHA Fruit Mix - mix of lemon, orange, sugar maple, sugar cane & bilberry, with exfoliating properties that also promote the appearance of a smoother, brighter complexion. Always made without SLS, phthalates, petrolatum, parabens, silicones, mineral oil, DEA, phosphates, artificial dyes, PEGs or synthetic fragrances. Clinical Results: 100% of participants agreed that skin texture appears softer after 6 weeks of use 100% of participants agreed that skin texture appears smoother after 6 weeks of use
