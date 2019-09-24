Fresh Face Foaming Cleanser
Fountain of Truth Fresh Face Foaming Cleanser is developed with super-fruit kakadu plum extract leaves skin feeling moisturized & revitalized. Matcha green tea and an AHA fruit mix effectively exfoliate and help to promote a smoother and brighter looking complexion. Your face will look fresher, softer and hydrated.
Key Ingredients & Benefits:
Super Bio-Ferment Complex - helps to achieve softer, smoother more luminous looking skin
Matcha Green Tea - made from green tea leaves with antioxidants and polyphenols known to fight free radical damage
Kakadu Plum - source of vitamin C and antioxidants
AHA Fruit Mix - mix of lemon, orange, sugar maple, sugar cane & bilberry, with exfoliating properties that also promote the appearance of a smoother, brighter complexion.
Always made without SLS, phthalates, petrolatum, parabens, silicones, mineral oil, DEA, phosphates, artificial dyes, PEGs or synthetic fragrances.
Clinical Results:
100% of participants agreed that skin texture appears softer after 6 weeks of use
100% of participants agreed that skin texture appears smoother after 6 weeks of use