Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
Bath & Body Works

Fresh Balsam 3-wick Candle

$24.50$10.00
At Bath & Unwind
Reviews Rating Snapshot Select a row below to filter reviews. 5☆ stars 248 248 reviews with 5 stars. 4☆ stars 15 15 reviews with 4 stars. 3☆ stars 0 0 reviews with 3 stars. 2☆ stars 1 1 review with 2 stars. 1☆ stars 2 2 reviews with 1 star. Average Customer Ratings Overall ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 4.9 1–4 of 266 Reviews Sort by:
Featured in 1 story
Bath & Body Works' Huge Semi-Annual Sale Is On Now
by Megan Decker