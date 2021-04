David's Cookies

Fresh Baked Assorted Cookies Tin

$27.95

Buy Now Review It

At David's Cookies

Resistance is futile when it comes to cookies this good. An assortment of our delicious fresh-baked cookies come in our new, signature gift tin. With our most popular flavors: Peanut Butter with Peanut Butter Chips, Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin and Cherry White Chip.