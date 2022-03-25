Cuyana

French Terry Pleated Front Pant

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Design A lounge pant that draws inspiration from more tailored styles, our French Terry Pleated Front Pant is built for comfort but is quite the wardrobe chameleon. It pairs perfectly with our French Terry V-Neck Sweatshirt for a matching lounge set, but we also love it dressed up with a silk top for an elevated and comfortable work-from-home look. Quality Made in Peru from farm to finished product, our French Terry is irresistibly soft. This style is finished by a family-owned workshop collective. Sustainability GOTS certified, ensuring organic practices and that no harmful pesticides or chemicals are used from field to fiber to fabric. Learn more here.