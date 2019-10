Cuyana

French Terry Pleat-back Sweatshirt

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Exceptionally soft French terry cotton-modal defines this easy sweatshirt, finished with our signature pleat-back shape. Crafted in Peru, this piece was designed for a relaxed sensibility that lends itself well to travel and casual looks. A pocket at the chest, and subtle gold detail at the back of the neck elevates the aesthetic for any occasion.