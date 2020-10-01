French Terry Crew (plus Size)

CROPPED COMFORT. SUMMER FUN. - Made from soft terry fabric, the Nike Sportswear Crew is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Piping on the sleeves combine with a vintage-inspired graphic to complete your retro look. Lightweight Comfort - Soft terry fabric is lightweight and comfortable for warmer months. Cropped Design - Cropped design hits above the hips. Classic Look - Ribbing at the cuffs and bottom hem completes the classic look. More Benefits - Loose fit for an oversized, roomy feel.. Product Details - Body: 41% cotton/39% rayon/20% polyester. Rib: 49% rayon/47% cotton/4% spandex.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Light Thistle. Style: CU8524-569. .