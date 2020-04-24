Terrain

French Staghorn Fern Plant

While it is native to Australia, this staghorn fern gets its French nickname from its resemblance to the horns of stags who dwell on the French mountain ranges. In the wild, this variety of staghorn fern grows on boulders exposed to bright, direct sunlight and does not require soil to survive. This fern’s foliage is covered in waxy hairs to keep it protected, as it must often live through months of drought each year. It is often found mounted on plaques as a playful nod to its horn-like appearance but we also love it set inside your favorite decorative pot. - French staghorn fern, potting soil, plastic growers pot - Place in bright, indirect light or an eastern facing window - Let soil dry slightly between waterings (use dechlorinated water when possible) - Prefers high humidity levels; mist leaves daily - Plant: USA; Pot: Imported 10-14”H, 10-14” diameter This requires an additional shipping charge of $10.00. Shipping + Returns