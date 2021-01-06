Bodum

Discover the art of the perfect brew with the CHAMBORD French press coffee maker. The French press system is beloved by coffee aficionados worldwide for its simplicity of brewing and purity of taste. And the CHAMBORD is the original and best French press coffee maker. An icon of Bodum, the CHAMBORD is synonymous with the Bodum name. The original design dates back to the pre-war period when the Italian Attilo Calimani developed the basic principle. Bodum founder, Jørgen Bodum, began work on his version of the French press in the 1970s, but it was the acquisition of Melior-Martin in 1991 – a company that produced a dome-shaped French press – that led to the development of the classic CHAMBORD we know and love today.