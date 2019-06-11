Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Le Creuset
French Press
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Serve up freshly pressed coffee with Le Creuset's iconic style and sturdy stoneware crasftmanship.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lodge
Lodge Cast Iron 8 Inch Skillet, Black
$17.98
$10.84
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Flotsam + Fork
Spanish Olive Oil Can
$45.95
from
Flotsam + Fork
BUY
DETAILS
GreenLife
Soft Grip 16pc Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set
$85.78
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Rachael Ray
Cucina 12-piece Hard Enamel Cookware Set
$110.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from Le Creuset
DETAILS
Le Creuset
Enamel Cast Iron French/dutch Oven
$425.00
$340.00
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Le Creuset
Signature Deep Round Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.
$324.95
$199.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
DETAILS
Le Creuset
Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
$312.50
$250.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Le Creuset
5-piece Signature Set
$685.00
$525.00
from
Le Creuset
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted